The senator representing Kwara central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Mal. Saliu Mustapha, has flagged-off the free registration of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for indigent students in the senatorial district.

The coordinator of Saliu Mustapha Foundation Education Committee, Professor Binta Suleiman, who represented the legislator at the flag-off ceremony held at Socrates College, Ilorin, said over 2,000 students benefited from the scheme across the four local government areas that make up Kwara Central and beyond.

Suleiman urged the beneficiaries to be focused, dedicated, disciplined and committed to their educational pursuits.

She reiterated the commitment of Senator Mustapha to the educational development of his constituents with further award of full scholarship to deserving students amongst the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the secretary of the Education Committee, Comrade Yakub Ishowo, provided the guidelines for the seamless registration of the students, urging them to see the scholarship as an opportunity to achieve their academic goals and dreams.

Recipients received the scholarships in their various schools as representatives of Saliu Mustapha Foundation visited the schools to hand over the awards to the principals and parents of the students.