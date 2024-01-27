Huawei Digital Power has held its FusionSolar Residential New Product Launch in Lagos, Nigeria, during which the tech giant released its latest Smart PV&ESS solution Luna2.0 for residential applications.

The president, Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Xia Hesheng, spoke of the global importance of achieving carbon neutrality, and of countries’ pursuit of energy sovereignty. He outlined the huge commercial value of the PV industry, which is driving the accelerated development of clean energy. Xia believes solar business is a long-term (more than 30 years) and fast-growing industry.

He, however, cautioned that although businesses can choose to focus on short-term targets, this is not always a winning strategy. “If you want to do a long-term business, you should consider technology, quality, safety, and service”, he said.

Xia added that the selection of an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is a strategic decision, noting that an OEM with comprehensive strength that can develop together in the long term is a better choice.

The president further stressed that the safety of household products is crucial to the owner, installer and channel.

“Safer products should be the first choice in product selection. Huawei has made Residential Solar Safety Design by prioritizing technology safety, electrical safety, equipment safety, and system safety. Specifically, the AFCI (arc-fault circuit interrupter), RSD(Rapid Shut Down) make the above rooftop safety; built-in fire extinguishing package, 0V Port before operation, LiFePO4 (LFP) cell, cell Level monitoring make the Below rooftop safety; while the Triple EMC Protection Design (Power port, Signal port, radiation of system) make the Human safety,” he said.