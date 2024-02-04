The senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Saliu Mustapha, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their win against Angola in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 quarter-finals, urging them and Nigerians to keep the momentum.

While celebrating the win against Angola, Mustapha said the Super Eagles should remain focused in the semi-finals while also urging Nigerians to give them more support.

Mustapha, who watched the match live in Ivory Coast in the company of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other senators, commended the players for their exceptional skills, teamwork and resilience that led to the outstanding outing.

A statement from the senator said “Our Super Eagles have once again proven their prowess on the international stage, bringing honor and glory to our beloved country.”

The senator reminded Nigerians that the Super Eagles’ success is a shared national victory, bringing together Nigerians from all walks of life in celebration.