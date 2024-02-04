The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Marwa (rtd) are to unveil two books written by the Kwara State commander of the NDLEA, Muhammed Bashir Ibrahim in Ilorin.

The two books titled “Drug Slaves” and “Look Before You Leap” with Hausa and Yoruba versions will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin at 10am.

Also expected at the event are Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, his Kogi State counterpart, Ahmed Usman Ododo; members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

In a statement, the chairman and the secretary of the organising committee of the public presentation, Alh Tunde Akanbi and Mrs Adeola Ajala, listed other eminent individuals expected at the event to include Engr. Yusuf Sagaya as the chairman of the occasion, director general, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu as keynote speaker and Mal. Yusuf Ali (SAN) as the guest speaker.

The statement added that a troupe from the Department of the Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, will stage one of the books titled “Look Before You Leap” at the event.

It noted that the books were written in continuation of the gamut of efforts to wage war against drug and substance abuse in the society.