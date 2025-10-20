Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North in the Senate, has expanded his empowerment initiative beyond his senatorial district to the seven local government areas in Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Advertisement

At the event held in Bodinga town, a large crowd of party supporters, beneficiaries and community leaders hailed the senator’s commitment to lifting lives across the state.

Wamakko said the gesture stemmed from his desire to support the entire people of the state irrespective of political or regional divides, noting that the expansion of the empowerment scheme aligned with Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s 9-point Smart Agenda, which prioritises citizens’ welfare and grassroots development.

Advertisement

Represented by the APC state youth leader, Alhaji Nasiru Italy, the senator said, “Today, we are here in the Southern Zone—covering Tambuwal, Bodinga, Yabo, Shagari, Tureta, Dange/Shuni, and Kebbe LGAs to empower our people and to strengthen our existing bond.