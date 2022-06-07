Sendy, a tech company that builds infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands has joined with Google in an initiative aimed at empowering Africa’s small and medium businesses.

The bootcamp program, dubbed Google Hustle Academy, seeks to provide MSMEs across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa with expert training on business strategy & development, digital marketing, and financial planning. The participants will also have access to key industry leaders and master classes on business to help create opportunities, boost business growth and job creation across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the program, Sendy will provide fulfillment and logistics support for the participating businesses. It will also offer one-on-one mentorship so as to enable the participants learn, and build capacity to operate successful businesses.

Founder and CEO, Sendy, Mesh Alloys, said “The Google Hustle Academy is a noble idea that clearly speaks to our mission and aligns to our purpose. We recognise the significant role played by small and medium businesses in the economy.

“We are also aware of the vast challenges they face. We want to empower them by enabling them to trade efficiently and effectively. Through this partnership with Google, we hope to unlock their potential so that they can learn and seize existing opportunities to build sustainable businesses.”

According to Alloys, the program also seeks to empower MSMEs to learn how to identify new markets, access funding opportunities and pitch for success.

Also, the head of Brand and Reputation, Google SSA, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde noted that “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sendy to give much-needed assistance to MSMEs. Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) are the backbone of the global economy, accounting for the majority of businesses in almost every region.

“They employ over 50 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa and contribute to the region’s GDP. Through the Hustle Academy we will provide them with training to assist them in packaging their businesses and obtaining the necessary funds to take them to the next level.”

The free weeklong online bootcamp targets to support 5000 MSME’s by helping them scale and grow through positioning for investment, increasing revenue and building sustainable business for the future.