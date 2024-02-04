The Directors Forum of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has called for the introduction of a presidential hand shake as encouragement and appreciation to senior civil servants for services rendered to the nation during service.

The head of the forum, Bala Mohammed, who made the call during the send forth ceremony of three retiring directors, called on the Head of Service to implement the policy.

Mohammed said it was crucial for the government headed to look into the welfare of senior civil servants, especially those that have reached the peak of their career, that they deserved a better take home from the president directly.

He also said civil servants are at the pleasure of the president, so when they are leaving without disappointing him and contributing to his success, they deserve his hand shake.