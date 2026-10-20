Following electricity demand rise and power systems continuously face mounting pressures, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s), Electricity Security Advisory Board (ESAB) has convened representatives from industry, utilities, governments, regulators, academia and think tanks to examine how to keep electricity supplies reliable and affordable.

The meeting took place amid growing concerns over electricity security, including system stability, resource adequacy and physical threats to electricity networks.

Over seventy senior experts gathered at the Paris meeting examined how grids, storage and investment can strengthen electricity security

The IEA Director for Energy Markets and Security Shinichi Kihara delivered the opening remarks, providing an overview of the IEA’s recent and forthcoming work on electricity security and electrification.

Hosted by the IEA’s Electricity Systems and Markets Division, the meeting centred on four areas: grid infrastructure, storage, resource adequacy and affordability.

Participants examined ways to make better use of existing electricity grids while preparing networks for growing and changing demand.

Discussions covered how capacity in the network is calculated under current operational grid codes, improving visibility for system operators, flexible connection arrangements and anticipatory grid planning in the face of uncertainty around demand and supply trends.

The role of storage was another focus, with participants exploring how it can deliver value from system planning through to real-time balancing. They considered technology-open approaches, combining multiple revenue streams and the market signals needed to support efficient investment and operation.

The discussions also addressed how to secure timely investment in resource adequacy while managing rising electricity system costs. Participants examined ways to hedge against market risks, the evolution of reliability standards and adequacy mechanisms, and the distinction between capacity and flexibility needs. On affordability, they also discussed fair cost allocation, protection for vulnerable households, clear retail tariffs and how investment costs can be recovered while supporting broader electricity security and affordability goals.

The ESAB complements the IEA Electricity Security Task Force, established in 2024, by bringing together a broader range of stakeholders to inform the Agency’s work on electricity security. Insights from the meeting will feed into the IEA’s forthcoming Electricity 2027 report, the ongoing work of the IEA Ministerial Advisory Panel on Electricity Affordability and further analysis on electricity grids and security