Seplat Energy Plc has refuted the false allegations on the revocation of the work permit, visa and residence permit of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown, over allegations of racism, favouring of foreign workers and discrimination against Nigerian employees levelled against him by employees of the company.

Seplat Energy, Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, denied the allegations in a statement issued yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP in Lagos.

Omiyi said the company’s attention was drew to a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Brown.

According to Board Chairman, ” Seplat Energy wishes to refute the false allegations against Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

He said: ” The orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information.

“Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations.

“The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

“Over the past decade, Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the company,” he said.

Omiyi said that on March 8, 2023, the Board of Seplat Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the SEPLAT UK office.

He said that the announcement announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).

Recall that it was reported that the Minister of Interior, revoked the work permit, visa and residence permit of Roger Brown, over allegations of racism, favouring of foreign workers and discrimination against Nigerian employees levelled against him by employees of the company.

The federal government equally accused Brown of being in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) not based on a valid Expatriate Quota.

It was also alleged that Brown failed to honour invitations by the Ministry’s panel, which investigated the matter.

Brown, a Briton, joined Seplat in 2013, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and was made the company’s CEO in November 2019, but effectively assumed the office in 2020.