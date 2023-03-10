Executive director, Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries, Fatima Aliko-Dangote has revealed that Dangote Group has invested in innovative technologies and processes to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women in the organisation.

Besides, Aliko-Dangote disclosed that women are playing pivotal roles in the success story of the Dangote Group.

To drive transformative change, she said, the company is implementing the policy of continuous improvement in its production processes with state-of-the-art production facilities, which are already being managed by women.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day Conference in Lagos and Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, she noted that, the company, through its Learning Management System (LMS), offers employees a variety of resources and opportunities that help them advance their professional and personal development.

According to her, these learning and development offerings cover vast focus areas and are provided via on-the-job, classroom, and online learning platforms, to both permanent and temporary employees across all cadres, in the Group’s Nigerian and Pan-African operations.

Aliko-Dangote explained that Dangote Women’s Network, through this year’s theme, has provided a unique opportunity to holistically examine the theme of innovation and technology from a gender perspective.

“We are inspired by our superheroes in STEM, and we hope this session increases your awareness of innovation, technology, and digital education, driven by women for women, and learn advancements in digital technology that address how we rethink our daily lives and achieve our personal and professional goals,” she said.

Speaking also, co-founder/COO Piggy/Vest NG, Odunayo Eweniyi said technology plays a key role and can support women in their daily responsibilities either as a mother or as a worker.

She said it’s never too early to introduce girls to technology and that supporting their passion early can lead to meaningful careers in the future.

She urged the Dangote Cement Group not to relent in its Gender Balance Policy, especially as it relates to encouraging qualified women in the business of cement production.

Chief enterprises business officer, MTN Nigeria, Mrs. Lynda Saint said women’s condition can be improved through innovative technology.

She encouraged parents to expose their female children to science and technology as the world has embraced technology and innovation in every aspect of the organisation.

Also, Group chief human resources officer at Dangote Industries Limited, Nglan Niat said: “today marks International Women’s Day 2023, a day set aside to take stock and reflect on how far we have come in tackling gender disparity and also to recognise how much we must go to achieve equality and equity in our workplace.

“Having female representation at all levels of the company is essential as it contributes to a good working environment and better quality of work. That is what we are striving to achieve. The technology industry has been male-dominated, so we need to work harder to ensure that women are properly supported.”

Chairperson of the Dangote Women Network at the DCP Obajana, Mrs. Fatima Ikunaiye said, the Network began operation in 2017, and since then it has carried out several interventional programmes in the cause of women.

Some of the programmes, Ikunaiye stated, include: support for orphanages and vulnerable homes, sensitisation and empowerment of women as well as training them on skill acquisition.