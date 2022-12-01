Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has emerged winner of the tensely coveted ‘Highest Net Asset Ratio’ award at The Pearl Award 2022.

The energy company was announced winner by the organisers of the award at a ceremony held in Lagos on Sunday night.

The return on net assets (RONA) ratio compares a firm’s net income with its assets and helps investors to determine how well the company is generating profit from its assets. The higher a firm’s earnings relative to its assets, the more effectively the company is deploying those assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Governors of the PEARL Awards Nigeria congratulated Seplat Energy Plc for emerging as winner of the prestigious 2022 Highest Net Asset Ratio Award in the Market Excellence Awards Category for companies quoted on the Stock Market.

Commenting, the President, PEARL Awards, Mr. Tayo Orekoya, said the 2022 PEARL Awards with the theme: Sustaining Excellence Through Tenacity (SETT), reflects the current realities of the PEARL Awards, Corporates and Capital Markets, locally and globally.