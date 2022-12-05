Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has announced that it successfully obtained the ISO 55001:2014 Standard Asset Management System certification, becoming the first energy company in Africa to achieve this remarkable feat.

ISO 55001 is the international standard that helps organisations to manage their assets and optimise asset lifetime value effectively. It will deliver benefits both now and in the future by helping to improve the company’s bottom line, reduce risk, improve asset performance, and ultimately improve investors’ confidence in how Seplat Energy manages the Asset. ISO 55001:2014 Standard is a holistic business improvement tool that applies to many organisations in many different sectors.

The company’s director, External Affairs & Sustainability, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, in a release yesterday, said

the audit was based on sampling within the Western Asset operations of Seplat Energy, where the team demonstrated it commitment and provided evidence of conformity with thoroughly developed and implemented procedures and controls necessary for the effectiveness and sustainability of their Asset management system against the requirements of ISO 55001:2014 Standards.

Commenting on the certification, Seplat Energy CEO, Roger Brown, said.”

“This is another exciting moment for Seplat Energy especially being the first energy company to achieve this certification in Africa. We have built a leading energy company with what it takes to comply with world-class standards. With ISO 55001:2014 Standard certifications, we have proven that our strong performance over the years is not by chance but based on sustainable world-class processes established as part of our business to deliver sustainable energy solutions to society. We will continue to set the pace for others to follow.”

Also, Seplat Energy’s chief operating officer, Samson Ezugworie, affirms that Seplat Energy will continue to strive towards sustaining and continually improving the company’s Asset management performance as required by the ISO 55001:2014 Standard. He added that the company appreciates that having a robust asset management system helps it make the most of its assets while balancing financial, environmental, and social costs, risk, quality of service, and performance.

Seplat Energy embarked on building an agile framework to reduce risks related to asset degradation and failure, build long-term resilience, achieve financial goals, and meet regulatory requirements following the ISO 55001:2014 Standard. Therefore, we are delighted to have attained this feat as the first in Nigeria and Africa to achieve the ISO55001:2014 certification.

Seplat Energy remains committed to seeking continuous improvement and growing its organisational resilience.