Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months.

SERAP and 185 other concerned Nigerians are asking the court for an order of mandamus, directing and compelling INEC to extend voter registration and take effective measures to ensure that eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their right to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The applicants are also asking the court to determine whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is not a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) the Electoral Act, and international standards.

They are also praying court for a declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.

They also asked the court for an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the 30th June 2022 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of this suit.

The applicants argued in the suit that “Enforcing unrealistic voter registration deadlines while extending the deadline for party primaries would deny and abridge the constitutional and international human rights of eligible voters.”

SERAP is also arguing that INEC mandates ought to be exercised in a fair, just and non-discriminatory manner.

They further submitted that the extension of voter registration would ensure that Nigerian voters are treated equally and fairly, stating that the future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on it.

They maintained that, “voters are also critical stakeholders in the electoral process. Treating all eligible Nigerian voters fairly would advance the people’s right to vote and to participate in their own government.

“INEC must not only be independent and impartial in the exercise of its constitutional and statutory responsibilities, but must also be seen to be independent and impartial.

“Extending the voter registration exercise would also bolster voter confidence in the electoral process.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.