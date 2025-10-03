Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will be eligible to play for Udinese again on 20th October after serving a two-month suspension handed down in July for his alleged involvement in illegal betting.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old received a yellow card in the 64th minute of Udinese’s 2-1 win over Lazio for time-wasting, with allegations that the shot-stopper deliberately received the card.

Although there were initial fears that he could face charges of sporting fraud and a potential four-year ban, the disciplinary panel opted for a lesser conviction based on the grounds of illegal betting.

Advertisement

Okoye is now expected to return to action when Udinese takes on Cremonese in a Serie A clash on 20 October. He has established himself as the Zebras’ first-choice goalkeeper since joining the club in 2023.