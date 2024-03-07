The trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, famously known as Naira Marley, encountered a setback at the Federal High Court Lagos on Wednesday due to a pending application for fiat before the Chief Judge of the court.

The Prosecutor, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari informed Justice Isaac Dipeolu, the trial judge, about the status of the application filed on December 8, 2023.

“An application for fiat to enable the former judge to continue with the trial of the defendant is already awaiting approval by the CJ of the court,” Buhari told the trial Judge.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Naira Marley on charges bothering on cybercrime, filed on May 14, 2019.

Naira Marley, known for the hit song “Am I a yahoo boy,” pleaded not

guilty when arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on May 20, 2019.

Justice Oweibo granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

The trial proceedings had begun, with witnesses still being led in evidence when Justice Oweibo was transferred out of the Lagos Division of the court and the case was reassigned to Justice Dipeolu.

During the first appearance before Justice Dipeolu, Prosecutor Buhari

and the Defense Counsel, Mr. V.C Maduagwu confirmed the situation regarding the pending application for fiat.

As a result, the court adjourned the case until May 30 for a progress report.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant committed the offenses on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as on May 10, 2019.

The charges are related to the use of different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud victims, contravening the provisions of Sections 1, 23(1)(b), 27(1), and 33(9) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.