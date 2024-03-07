Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, successfully repelled an attack launched by terrorists on Damba Dikko Village, a community in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army troops, in the encounter also killed two terrorists and rescued kidnap victims.

Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the community was attacked by marauding insurgents seeking to forcefully extort levies from the villagers on Wednesday 6 March, 2024.

He said the troops however, swiftly responded to a distress call and engaged the insurgents in a gun duel, killing two of the hoodlums and rescued two villagers held hostage by them.

General Nwachukwu added that the rescued villagers who suffered minor injuries have been given medical attention by the Nigerian Army paramedics.

On the same day, the Army spokesman said troops, in another audacious rescue operation, freed four kidnap victims abducted by a notorious gang of kidnappers in Edo State.

He said the bandits had forcefully taken their captives, including a lady and three men into Ososo Forest in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were however tracked and intercepted by the troops who engaged the criminals in firefight and rescued the abductees.

General Nwachukwu also disclosed that one of the kidnappers was arrested and is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be subsequently handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency.

He added: “One of the rescued victims who suffered from shock and fatigue has been evacuated to a medical facility, where he is receiving treatment, while others have been handed over to their families.”

The Army spokesman thanked members of the public for their cooperation with troops and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He further urged them to continue to be vigilant and promptly report any suspected attempt to breach the security to relevant agencies.

“Together, we can restore peace and stability in our various communities, states and the nation,” he said.