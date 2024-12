The much-anticipated movie ‘Seven Doors’ is set to premiere in Lagos on December 11, 2024, at The Film House Cinema, IMAX Lekki, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for movie enthusiasts.

The exclusive event marks the official unveiling of a cultural and cinematic milestone, helmed by the acclaimed actor-turned-director.

Femi Adebayo, known for his roles in ‘Jelili’, ‘King of Thieves’, and ‘Jagun Jagun’, makes his directorial debut with ‘Seven Doors’, blending African heritage, history, and drama into a gripping period drama that is set to captivate global audiences. The premiere event will offer guests an immersive experience, giving them a first look at the visually stunning world behind the film.

Speaking about the upcoming premiere, actor Femi Adebayo, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, shared, “This project is a love letter to our culture, and I’m excited for audiences to witness the result of our hard work on the big screen. We’re bringing something extraordinary, and I can’t wait for everyone to walk through the Seven Doors.”

The premiere promises to be a star-studded affair, attended by cast members, industry icons, and fans who are eager to experience the magic of this powerful tale of love, betrayal, and destiny.

‘Seven Doors’ features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Femi Adebayo himself, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Gabriel Afolayan, Yinka Quadri, Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Ronke Odusanya, Ronke Oshodi Oke and many more legendary names.