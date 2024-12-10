The Katsina State Police Command has achieved a major breakthrough in its fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry with the arrest of four suspects supplying security operative’s uniforms to armed bandits.

On November 19, 2024, operatives apprehended Aminu Hassan, 25, of Dundubus, Danja local government area of the State, during a routine patrol along the Yantumaki-Kankara highway.

He was found with two pairs of military uniforms concealed in a black polythene bag.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three accomplices: Lawal M. Ahmad, 29, and Isma’il Dalhatu, 24, both of Basawa Quarters, Sabon Gari, Zaria LGA of Kaduna State, and Shafi’u Adamu, 28, of Danjaba Village, Soba LGA, Kaduna State.

According to the police statement issued by the state command’s spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar, the Police recovered 14 pairs of military uniforms and one police uniform intended for delivery to armed bandits.

He added that the suspects confessed to their crimes and were set to be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, praised the professionalism of the operatives and urged the public to provide information that can aid in combating crime in the State.