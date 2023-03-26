EAT A BALANCED DIET

Add variety to your meals. Cut back on salt, limit your sugar intake to about 1/2 teaspoons a day. Avoid unhealthy fats. Fats should only make up 30% of your total energy intake. Stick to unsaturated fats, such as olive oil, fish, nuts, seeds, and avocados.

STAY WELL HYDRATED

Remember to drink 8 glasses of water a day. Your body is made up of 80% water, and water is necessary for regular bowel function, optimal muscle performance, and immune and skin health.

EXERCISE REGULARLY

Try to get at least 150 minutes of exercises a week or 30 minutes of exercise at least 5 days a week. Whether it’s walking, jogging, swimming, or doing an at-home Pilates workout, the goal is to stay physically active.

GET ENOUGH SLEEP

There is a strong link between sleep and the immune system. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep heals and strengthens your body while you are asleep. Good sleep is vital for your physical and mental health.

LIMIT YOUR ALCOHOL INTAKE

Drinking alcohol in excess can lead to liver diseases and even liver cancer in the long run. Alcohol abuse can also cause impaired judgment and even lead to accidents and injuries. Men should limit alcoholic drinks to 2 a day, while women should limit alcohol drinks to 1 drink a day.

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE SUN

Frequent and long-term sun exposure is associated with a greater risk of skin cancer. Avoid staying out in the sun for long, and make sure to protect yourself from the sun’s rays with sunscreen and long sleeved clothing when you are outdoors.

MANAGE YOUR STRESS

Stress is a known trigger for many illnesses from migraines to heart problems. Find ways to relieve stress, whether it’s watching a funny movie, painting, going for long walks, working in the garden, listening to music, or soaking in a bubble bath.

By Medical Author: Dr. Jasmine Shaikh, MD, Medical Reviewer: Pallavi Suyog Uttekar, MD

Culled From: https://www.medicinenet.com/what_are_10_tips_for_a_healthy_lifestyle/article.htm