NETFLIX

Netflix is arguably the most popular streaming service in the world. With its tailored content for various countries and regions. Netflix adds new shows every week thereby offering so much to choose from.

YOUTUBE

On the popular video streaming platform, YouTube, there are a lot of channels that share Nollywood movies. All you need to do to watch movies via YouTube search. Or identify these channels and subscribe to them. This way, you can be notified once they upload any movie.

AMAZON PRIME

Amazon Prime Video is a popular streaming service that offers a variety of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is included as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which offers additional benefits like free shipping on eligible items.

SHOW MAX

Showmax is one of the top-tier streaming services with coverage in Africa and other parts of Europe. However one of its biggest features is how the platform offers Live football, so you can watch the Premier League, unlike other streaming services.

DISNEY+

Disney+ is a popular streaming service known for its extensive collection of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. It’s the perfect streaming service if you love these types of exclusive shows. Although, Disney+ has not been officially launched in Nigeria. However, it is possible to access Disney+ using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service.

IROKOTV

IROKOTV is one of Nigeria’s most popular streaming platforms. As one of Africa’s first mainstream streaming platforms, subscribers can enjoy over 5,000 Nollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood film titles.

FILM HOUSE

This is a mobile app created by FilmOne Distribution, a popular Nollywood movie distributor in Nigeria. The company also run one of the largest cinemas in Nigeria, hence, have their hands on quite a number of Nollywood content.