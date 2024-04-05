A non-profit organisation (NGO), which creates awareness on disabilities and other health matters, Asmau Ali Foundation has commended the federal government for taking a decisive action to address the reported discrimination and protect the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Its chief executive officer, Miss Asmau Ali, said the government‘s move deserves commendation because it promotes inclusivity and combat discrimination in the society.

Ali, in a statement she issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday said its commendation followed the government’s swift action over a social media report by a passenger with reduced mobility (PRM), Debola Daniel, on March 27, 2024, over the discriminatory treatment he received at the KFC outlet at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), in Lagos.

Asmau Ali said discrimination against people living with disabilities not only violates basic human rights but also goes against the principles of equality and respect for diversity that are fundamental to Nigerian society.

“This decisive action underscores the government‘s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals within our society.

“By holding the eatery accountable for its actions, the government sends a powerful message that discrimination of any form will not be tolerated. This serves as a reminder to all businesses and organizations that they have a responsibility to ensure that their premises and services are accessible and welcoming to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

“Furthermore, this action highlights the importance of robust enforcement mechanisms and proactive measures to prevent discrimination in all its forms. It is imperative that we continue to work towards creating a society where every individual, regardless of their background or abilities, can fully participate and thrive.”

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities on Tuesday invited the fast-food restaurant operator, Kentucky Fried Chicken, over the alleged ill-treatment of Adebola Daniel, a person living with disability and son of a former Ogun State governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

The chairman of the committee, Bashiru Ayinla, disclosed this when he briefed the House of Representatives correspondents at the National Assembly (NASS) Complex, Abuja.

Similarly, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities said it had also summoned the fast-food restaurant over the matter.

Earlier, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, ordered the shutdown of a branch of a popular food outlet, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), at MMIA), Lagos State, where the incident occurred.

FAAN also instructed that the KFC Management tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

This is as FAAN also expressed their unreserved apology to the affected passenger with PRM as well as assured all airport users of their commitment to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon.