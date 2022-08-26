We all know the effects a soundtrack can have on a movie. Here are some of the best movie soundtracks for 2021!

DUNE

Dune was always going to be an epic summer blockbuster; not only did it deliver in the visuals department, but the music brought out the epic tone that the film presented. Composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, he made sure that the music would be striking, provocative, and match the techno-glean the Dune world created.

ADVERTISEMENT

KING RICHARD

For starters, King Richard was a great movie that was released at the wrong time. Technically, the film was a “bomb,” but after watching the film, which told the story of the rise of Venus and Serena Williams through their father’s perspective, you’ll quickly realize this is a great film that deserves the recognition it’s getting. Now that that rant is over, the soundtrack is equally grand, giving the film the emotional weight that was needed to carry the film to greatness: Kris Bowers did his thing with this soundtrack.

CRUELLA

No matter where you fall in the Cruella divide, one thing is for certain: the soundtrack was pretty darn good. Set in 1960s Britain, the film’s soundtrack was a who’s-who of music titans; from Nina Simone to the Ohio Players. Cruella’s soundtrack was wide-ranging and dynamic, perfect to fit the era the film was set in. Who hasn’t cat walked in front of the mirror to Florence + the Machine’s “Call me Cruella?” Admit it, you have.

ZOLA

This was another film that had pretty bad timing when it came to its release date. Though it barely broke even at the box office, Zola is a cinematic experience that everyone should see. As with every cinematic masterpiece, the soundtrack to Zola greatly enhances the on-screen experience. Most of the soundtrack was composed by the cast, and the vividness of the music truly brings out the best in Zola.

WEST SIDE STORY

A great musical such as West Side Story should always have a fantastic soundtrack. The original 1961 version is one of the best soundtracks ever, and the 2021 update may be equal to it. Though it contains some of the same tunes as the original version, the Steven Spielberg adaptation gives a dramatic, modern take on this classic music.

IN THE HEIGHTS

2021 was a banner year for Latino representation in film, and part of this cinematic revolution was the Latin-infused In the Heights. As a film that not only had Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer but also showcase the cultural vibrancy of the Washington Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, the soundtrack was a symphony of beauty that only Miranda could produce. It’s a soundtrack that will get one moving and grooving to the beat and will brighten a dull day.

ENCANTO

Not only did Lin-Manuel Miranda bring his A-game to the In The Heights soundtrack, but he brought it up a notch with Encanto. The entire soundtrack is a masterpiece in music, with some of Disney’s timeless songs being ingrained into the hearts and minds of all those who hear it (and, if you’re a parent, you have probably heard Encanto’s music billions of times). The Encanto soundtrack was hands down, the best movie soundtrack of 2021.

Culled From: https://collider.com/best-2021-movie-soundtracks-ranked/