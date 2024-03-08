A TRIBE CALLED JUDAH

Funke Akindele’s latest movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ made history on January 4, 2024, by becoming the first Nollywood film to surpass ₦1 billion at the box office. The movie has been a massive success, grossing over 613 million naira in just two weeks of its release.

BATTLE ON BUKA STREET

The movie directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde, tells the story of the lifelong rivalry between two step-sisters played by Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson. The movie released in 2022 went on to gross over 650 million naira.

OMO GHETTO: THE SAGA

Omo Ghetto: The Saga follows the story of Lefty (Funke Akindele), a street thug who keeps getting into trouble with her gang ‘The Askamaya Bees’. The final part of the Omo Ghetto series was released in 2020, grossing over 630 million naira.

THE WEDDING PARTY

The romantic movie with Adesua Etomi and Bankole Wellington as the lead stars, was directed by Kemi Adetiba and released in 2016, grossed 452 million naira in box office.

THE WEDDING PARTY 2

The sequel to ‘The Wedding Party’ didn’t do as well as the original movie but the film still garnered over 430 million naira at the end of its theatrical run.

CHIEF DADDY

The comedy movie directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, follows the life of a Chief (Taiwo Obileye), a wealthy industrialist whose unexpected demise launches his colorful family into a struggle for inheritance.The movie was released in 2018 and it grossed 387 million naira.

BROTHERHOOD

Brotherhood is a Nigerian crime-action thriller produced by Jade Osiberu and starring Tobi Bakre, Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, among others. The film was released to cinemas in 2022, It grossed 328 million naira.

Culled from:https://whatkeptmeup.com/movies