Looking for the best writing side hustles to earn a little extra cash? If you’re looking for how to make money writing, starting a writing side hustle is a great way to bring in that cash while honing your skills and creativity.

Copywriting

A copywriting side hustle involves crafting persuasive and engaging content that encourages people to take action, something like making a purchase or signing up for a service. Copywriters work with businesses and brands to create marketing materials like website copy, email newsletters, product descriptions, and advertisements.

Difficulty Rating: Intermediate+

Average Pay Rates: $0.10 to $1+ per word

Blogging

Blogging involves creating content for a website, often long-form blog posts. As a blogger, there’s writing jobs out there that will let you focus on anything that interests you, from travel to technology.

Average Pay Rates: $72,000 annually (average)

Travel writing

Travel writing writing for money is A LOT of fun, which is probably why there’s so much competition in the niche. This involves writing (and sometimes exploring) about destinations around the world and earning money from it. As a travel writer, you may write for print or online publications, or start your own travel blog.

Difficulty Rating: Beginner+

Average Pay Rates: $57,000 annually (average)

Social media

Social media writing involves creating content for various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. As a social media writer, you may also be responsible for creating and managing social media accounts for clients, engaging with their audience, and analyzing social media metrics to optimize content.

Difficulty Rating: Beginner+

Average Pay Rates: $50,000 annually (average)

Technical writing

Technical writing used to communicate complex technical information to a specific audience. It’s often used in industries like technology, science, engineering, and medicine, where it is important to convey information in a clear and concise manner.

Difficulty Rating: Intermediate+

Average Pay Rates: $68,000 annually (average)

Review writing

Review writing is a popular writing side hustle that can cover a wide variety of topics, from books and movies to products and services. As a reviewer, you can write for websites, blogs, or even publications, and can get paid per review or on a per project basis.

Difficulty Rating: Intermediate+

Average Pay Rates: $56,000 annually (average — movie reviewer)

