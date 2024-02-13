WALK AND EXERCISE REGULARLY

Exercise is one of the best things you can do to lower high blood pressure. Regular exercise helps make your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood, which lowers the pressure in your arteries.

REDUCE YOUR SODIUM INTAKE

Salt intake is high around the world. This is largely due to increased consumption of processed and prepared foods. Many studies have linked high salt intake with high blood pressure and heart events, including stroke.

DRINK LESS ALCOHOL

Drinking alcohol can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of several chronic health conditions, including high blood pressure.

IF YOU SMOKE, CONSIDER QUITTING

Among the many reasons to quit smoking is that the habit is a strong risk factor for heart disease.

Every puff of cigarette smoke causes a slight, temporary increase in blood pressure.

CUT BACK ON CAFFEINE

If you’ve ever downed a cup of coffee before you’ve had your blood pressure taken, you’ll know that caffeine causes an instant blood pressure boost.

LEARN TO MANAGE STRESS

Stress is a key driver of high blood pressure. When you’re chronically stressed, your body is in a constant fight-or-flight mode. On a physical level, that means a faster heart rate and constricted blood vessels.

TRY TO LOSE WEIGHT, IF NECESSARY

In people who are overweight, losing weight can make a big difference to heart health. According to a 2016 study, losing 5% of your body weight could significantly lower high blood pressure.

By Kerri-Ann Jennings, Medically reviewed by Dominique Fontaine.