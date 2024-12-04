UNPLUG & DEFROST YOUR FREEZER MONTHLY

Your freezer benefits from occasionally defrosting, usually once a month. When excessive ice builds up in the freezer, the system ends up working harder to preserve all that ice and keep cool air flowing.

SWITCH OFF WHEN NOT IN USE TO SAVE ELECTRICITY AND CONSERVE ENERGY

You can recognise electrical appliances drawing electricity if they have a standby setting or a little light glowing while waiting for use. When not using them for a while, turn them off at the wall to conserve energy.

DRY YOUR CLOTHES AND DISHES NATURALLY

You can also cut out dryer use to save energy by drying your clothes in the sun (if you live in a home that allows for it, that is). If you can’t avoid the dryer, use a lower setting.

ADJUST LIGHT USE

A straightforward tip is remembering to switch off unnecessary lights when not using them. For better results saving electricity at home, use light bulbs with higher wattages and reduce the number of bulbs in each room.

INSTALL ENERGY-EFFICIENT LIGHT BULBS

Talking lighting, another great substitute is to swap incandescent lights for a compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or led bulbs. CFLs use between 50-80% less energy than regular incandescent bulbs.

INSTALL CEILING FANS FOR COOLER AIR WITHOUT COOLING

Ceiling fans that circulate hot or cold air around the room prevent extra energy use in actually firing up an air conditioner for cooling.

STAY UP TO DATE ON MAINTENANCE TO SAVE ENERGY

Your appliances will work more effectively and save you electricity at home if they are cared for. For example, when your air conditioner air filters clog up, you might choose to turn it up higher.