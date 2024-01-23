DRIVE AT THE RIGHT SPEED.

The faster you drive, the more difficult it is to control your car. Drive slower than usual and stay alert so you can react quickly if something unexpected happens.

BE EXTRA CAREFUL AROUND TRUCKS, BUSES, AND RVS.

These vehicles are tall and can be easily blown off course by strong winds. If you see one ahead of you, give yourself some extra space, so you have plenty of room to maneuver around them if necessary.

MAINTAIN CONTROL OF YOUR CAR AT ALL TIMES.

The wind may be blowing against you, but don’t let it distract from what’s going on around you. Other drivers might not know how to handle themselves in high winds either and could do something unexpected that forces you into action quickly.

AVOID MAKING QUICK STOPS OR TURNS.

Strong wind gusts can cause your vehicle to sway back and forth. If you make a quick stop or turn while the wind is blowing hard, you will more likely lose control of your car.

KEEP BOTH HANDS ON THE STEERING WHEEL.

Expect strong crosswinds that could blow your vehicle toward other lanes or off the road entirely. If this happens suddenly, grip the steering wheel firmly with both hands and ease up on the gas pedal if you feel yourself losing control of the vehicle.

CHECK YOUR TIRES.

Your tires are what keep you in contact with the road, so make sure they are ready for the extreme weather. As a general rule of thumb, you should replace your tires every six years or sooner.

STAY OFF BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES IF POSSIBLE.

Bridges are more susceptible to high winds because they tend to be open and elevated, making them less stable than roads closer to the ground.