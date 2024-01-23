Lagos State government has sealed Oke-Afa Market, Isolo and Katangua Market in Abule Egba areas of the state for violating waste disposal regulations and other sundry unhygienic practices around the markets.

The state’s commissioner for environment and water resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the government’s zero tolerance for waste initiative, which started last year was still on course. He warned that any market or facility engaging in reckless waste disposal would be sanctioned.

He said, “The government has not jettisoned its zero tolerance for waste initiative which we have been pursuing since last year. The only way for markets and traders, is to engage in decent and civilised waste disposal practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). Any market or facility that runs foul of this arrangement will face sanctions”.

Wahab told the residents that the markets would remain sealed until stringent hygiene and waste disposal measures were implemented and compliance maintained, adding that the state government was totally committed to ensuring cleanliness in all parts of the metropolis.

“The health and well-being of our residents are paramount. We cannot allow a few to endanger the health of many through irresponsible environmental practices. The sealing of these markets is a necessary step to compel compliance and safeguard public health”, he said.

The managing director, chief executive officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged market executives, to always mobilise their members to abide by waste management regulations, including the use of the double dino bins provided for markets and observance of hygienic habits in their activities.

According to him, “The rules of engagement are simple enough and the markets are all familiar with them: Do not dispose of waste recklessly; use the dino bins; shun waste disposal on road median around markets; deploy waste policing to prevent and apprehend outsiders messing up your markets and pay your waste bills promptly. It is as simple as that”.

He warned the zero tolerance initiative would be pursued more vigorously this year, adding that markets that refuse to embrace basic and decent waste disposal practices would not escape sanctions.

Gbadegesin appealed to market executives to work harder on mobilising their members to do what is right to preserve the environment for the good of everyone.