HARD-BOILED EGGS

Hard-boiled eggs are a healthy snack for people with diabetes. One large hard-boiled egg provides 6.3 grams of protein, which is helpful for diabetes because it helps prevent your blood sugar from rising too high after you eat.

HANDFUL OF ALMONDS

Almonds are very nutritious and convenient to snack on. A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of almonds provides over 15 vitamins and minerals, including 0.6 milligrams or 27% of the recommended daily intake for manganese.

AVOCADO

If you have diabetes, snacking on avocado may help manage your blood sugar levels. The high fiber content and monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados make them a diabetes friendly food.

BEEF STICKS

Beef sticks are convenient, portable and diabetes-friendly. What makes beef sticks an excellent snack for people with diabetes are their high protein and low carb contents.

POPCORN

Popcorn is a very popular and healthy whole-grain snack food. It has been deemed a suitable snack food for people with diabetes, partly because of its low calorie density.

TRAIL MIX

Trail mix is a snack made by combining nuts, seeds and dried fruit. A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of trail mix provides almost 4 grams of protein, which makes it a filling snack that may promote blood sugar control in people with diabetes.

TUNA SALAD

Tuna salad is made by combining tuna with mayonnaise and other ingredients, such as celery and onions. A 5-ounce can of tuna provides around 20 grams of protein and no carbs, which makes it a great snack option if you have diabetes.

written By Brianna Elliott

Medically reviewed by Kathy W. Warwick

Culled from:https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/best-snacks-for-diabetes#