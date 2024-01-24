The United States has established an ‘American Corner’ in the Lekki area of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos.

‘American Corners’ serve as regional resource centres for information and programs highlighting American culture, history, current events, and government.

According to a statement on the US government official website, www.state.gov, the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open American Corner Lekki.

The statement said, “This new addition to the United States’ global American Spaces network, consisting of over 600 cultural and information centres in more than 140 countries, marks the commencement of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of American Corners.

“American Corners, part of the American Spaces network, supported by local partners, is a crucial aspect of the United States’ people-to-people engagement strategy. It aims to expand access to education, economic opportunity, equity, and societal inclusion.

“American Corner Lekki represents the future of the American Spaces network, providing local communities with easy access to U.S. culture, English-language learning opportunities, internet services, as well as advising services for studying in the United States, skills, professional development programs, and training.

“In 2023, the American Spaces network globally reached over 41 million people through nearly 1.5 million engagement programs and opportunities.

“In Africa alone, the network, consisting of American Centers, American Corners, and Binational Centers, encompasses 172 American Spaces across 52 countries. Last year, the American Spaces network in Africa hosted approximately 20,000 in-person and virtual programs, reaching more than 1.6 million participants.

“Nigeria’s network of American Spaces includes two American Centers in Abuja and Lagos, and 10 American Corners located in universities, libraries, and community centres across the country. In 2023, Nigeria’s American Spaces and Affiliates engaged nearly 100,000 participants in 21 cities through approximately 4,400 programs focusing on civic engagement, media literacy, women’s participation in politics, STEM education, creative industries, entrepreneurship, and youth development.”