Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has reacted to a ‘disturbing video’ of her colleague, Hanks Anuku, which has gone viral on the social media.

A video of the fellow veteran actor wearing rags has been making the rounds online with many Nigerians expressing concern for him.

While some Nigerians claimed his condition might be related to alleged drug abuse, others said Hanks was going through hard times.

But, reacting to the development, Shan George took to her Instagram page to debunk the speculations surrounding the video.

According to her, the viral video was a scene from a movie and they were in Asaba, Delta State for a film project.

She also shared photos and a video of them on a movie set in Asaba three days ago.

Shan George wrote: “Nothing dey do Hanks o, we dey same set. This pix is 3days ago in Asaba. Hanks is fine o, we are on the same set.”