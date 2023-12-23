Dimeji Ajibola’s ‘Shanty Town’ and Toka Mcbaror’s ‘Underbelly’ emerged as the biggest winners at the 2023 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards held in Osogbo on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the BON awards recognized various entertainment stakeholders for their work from August 2022 to August 2023. ‘Shanty Town’ claimed the biggest award of the night, ‘Movie of the Year’.

Aside from winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role (English), ‘Shanty Town’ also secured the Best Actress role (English) for Ajibola’s movie. It also took home the Best Actress of the Year Award in a Supporting Role and the Best Use of Makeup award.

‘Underbelly’ secured four awards in various categories, including the Director of the Year award, Best Use of Special Effect, Best in Production Design, and the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English).

‘Ifedichie’ won the Award for Best Use of Nigerian Food and Igbo Film, while Marc Adebesin and AJ Fashina’s ‘Dice’ clinched the award for Best Use of Costume.

Other winners include ‘House of Secrets’ for the Movie with the Best Sound, and ‘Afamefuna’ for the Best Screenplay. Additionally, Kiki Bakare and Mimisola Daniels received the award for Best Kiss in a Movie for ‘Egun’.

The event’s highlights included the presentation of special recognition awards by Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun alongside BON founder, Mr. Seun Oloketuyi, to thespians Adebayo Salami and Madam Toyin Adegbola for their contributions to the movie industry.

Adeleke stressed Osun’s significance in arts and culture, stating that the state has the potential to be a leading force in the entertainment industry in terms of hospitality and support for the creative arts.

Similarly, Adebayo Salami expressed joy for being recognized in the creative industry and encouraged practitioners to be good role models and maintain professionalism.

The ceremony also recognized winners in various categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Child Actor, Best Indigenous Movie, Best Documentary, Best Soundtrack, Best Cinematography, Most Promising Actor, Most Promising Actress, and many more. (NAN)