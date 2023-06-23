Shehu Sani Asks Tinubu, Governors To Appoint Advisers On Disabilities

Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors across the country to appoint special advisers on disabilities. The call was made during his visit to Abuja School for the Deaf yesterday.

Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, emphasized the importance of considering people living with disabilities for political appointments at all levels of government. He emphasized that it is crucial for the government to place individuals with special needs in positions of authority, as they are integral members of society.

According to him, appointing individuals with disabilities to such positions would provide a voice for their challenges while safeguarding their rights. He specifically called on President Tinubu and governors to appoint special advisers on disabilities, highlighting the significance of choosing candidates from among those living with disabilities.

Sani expressed commitment to monitoring the government’s activities and advocating for the rights of individuals with disabilities. As a former senator and human rights activist, he stressed that giving special attention to persons living with disabilities is essential for Nigeria’s progress.

Comparing Nigeria to other countries, Sani noted that societies elsewhere reserve specific places in parks, markets, and cinemas for people living with disabilities. Regrettably, Nigeria falls short in this regard and also lacks adequate funding for individuals with disabilities, leading many of them to resort to begging.

Sani lamented that disability is often stigmatized in Nigerian society, considering it a curse. He expressed gratitude to the management of the school he visited, commending them for maintaining high standards and recognizing it as one of Nigeria’s best public schools.