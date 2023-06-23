Friday, June 23, 2023
Tribunal Invites Gov Mbah

by Leadership News.. and Nnamani Mbawike
2 hours ago
in News, Politics
Mbah
Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has invited Governor Peter Mbah to appear before it today.

This followed an application made by the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, through its counsel, Barr Alex Amujiogo.

The candidate of the PRP, Elder Christopher Agu, is in court seeking to upturn the declaration of Mbah as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

He claims that Mbah was not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly forged National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, among other issues.

At the resumed hearing, the PRP’s counsel, Amujiogo told the tribunal that Mbah was supposed to be in court as a subpoenaed witness.

He, however, said from the affidavit deposed to by the bailiff of the tribunal, it had been difficult to serve Mbah the summon.

