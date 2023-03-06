Mother of renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, is dead.

According to the cleric, the matriarch of the Gumi family died on Sunday evening in an Abuja hospital.

She would be buried in the evening today in Kaduna metropolis after a funeral prayer at Sheikh Abubakar Mahmood Gumi’s residence in Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna.

Sheikh Gumi, who took to his Facebook page, wrote: “Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihi rajiun. Today at 5.30pm, with a sad heart, I announce the death of my dear mother. “Please seek for her Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.

“Her last words to me two weeks ago: lnsha Allah, Allah will put her and her children and grandchildren together in Jannah. “These words were very comforting to me. Rahmatul lahi alaiha. Amin.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Sheikh Gumi, apart from being an Islamic scholar, is also a public affairs commentator. Just a few days ago, he criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its poor handling of the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.