Vice President Kashim Shettima will be attending the 2023 annual Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja between November 13 and 15 as the special guest of honour and main keynote speaker.

Also, over 2,000 interested participants, including 72 identified Nigerian Diaspora investors, 196 small business owners, 148 representatives of private sector entities and 88 public officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies are expected to attend the summit in person while about 1,250 would participate virtually.

Some of the high-profile guests expected to attend the summit include the President and Chairman, Board of Directors, African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, the Minister of Finance, Adebayo Olawale Edun, Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh and Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure.

The director-general of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa who stated these at a press conference in Abuja, said the Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), Amb. Rabiu Dagari, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Gana Wakil; Africa Senior Vice-President, Heifer International, Ms. Adesuwa Ifedi are among other dignitaries.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the focus sectors for #NDIS2023 include agribusiness, technology, education, healthcare, real estate and infrastructure, creative, sport and entertainment; energy, mining and manufacturing, among others.

She said: “NDIS2023 will build on the successes of previous summits to open new vistas, ignite new aspirations, and explore yet more innovative pathways to national development by attracting Diaspora investment into the Nigerian economy.

“With Heifer International, a nonprofit charity on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way as its Lead Sponsor, this year’s summit promises to be a significant milestone in promoting economic collaboration, harnessing opportunities, and fostering a revamped investment climate for Nigeria, under the leadership of the new President, Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.”

NDIS is an annual event dedicated to fostering economic collaboration and inward investment into Nigeria by bringing together foreign investors, home-based entrepreneurs and relevant government officials.

The Interim Country Director of Heifer International Nigeria, Dr Lekan Tobe said NDIS has established itself as the premier platform for connecting Nigerians in the diaspora with opportunities for investment and engagement in the country’s burgeoning industries.

“NDIS 2023 aims to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and its diaspora communities while revealing a dynamic view of investment opportunities and prospects in various sectors, particularly Agriculture, which is our focus sector.

“We feel that our goal of assisting more than two million households to achieve sustainable living income by 2030, through strategic private and public sector partnerships that will support the unlocking of the potential in Nigeria’s agricultural sector to achieve food self-sufficiency is fully aligned with that of the summit, as expressed through the NDIS initiative,” Tobe said.