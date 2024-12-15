Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party who is of Nigerian descent, made some very foul and denigrating comments about Nigeria, which I wouldn’t grant the publicity of repeating them here verbatim. Her comments have elicited a lot of reactions from Nigerians and even Britons. A lot of patriotic Nigerians were hurt by her comments, seeing how she is belittling us, after riding to the top hemisphere of British politics.

Our Vice President, Kashim Shettima, rightly responded to her, reminding her that she is not the first immigrant to rise to such a position, and none of those before her found it graceful to knock and demean their roots. He made an example with Rishi Sunak, with Indian roots, who was British Prime Minister. He also suggested that if she loathes us so much, she might as well drop her Nigerian name, and pick a British one, just as she dropped her surname and adopted her British husband’s name.

I was pleasantly surprised to see Rev. Father Matthew Kukah lend his voice to the Badenoch conversation. Even her enthusiasts are sceptical about her commentary on Nigeria. One of such enthusiasts, Lanre Balogun, cautioned that, “Ms Badenoch must not stray too far from her natural constituency as every politician soon learns. She cannot ignore that she is black, and a daughter of immigrants, not only because it would smack of self-hatred, but it would rob her of the authenticity and largeness of spirit required of all transformative leaders. It is of good diplomacy to ensure she has a smooth relationship with Nigeria.”

Lanre reminded her that revolving doors in established hegemonies often run out of oil, and stop revolving or become creaky for certain people after some time. He also said that her criticisms of existing populism must be constructive and helpful to all. Mr. Lanre asked her to stay in touch and compare notes or headties with big aunties like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Amina Mohammed. He also cautioned her to conserve her energy, and be mindful of presumed allies, as she never knows when the long knives may come out.

Irked by Shettima’s comments, Kemi Badenoch’s spokesperson responded by saying that Kemi cannot be doing PR for Nigeria. This bewildered British journalists and most of them were amused by Badenoch’s disposition. I watched a British Television programme where almost all the panelists were embarrassed by Badenoch’s comments. They considered it a diplomatic row.

One of them said it is not a very good look for Badenoch and highlighted that when politicians make comments like this, it is always for their own political capital. The journalists also made examples with Priti Patel, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, and Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister, as high-ranking British officials of foreign descent, who never talked down to their countries of origin.

This was the same example Shettima made, as he spoke so highly of immigrants positively impacting the world. The journalists added that if Britain wants to expand their global trade beyond the European Union and look at fastest growing markets, then Kemi should never slag off one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with the youngest population, which she has a link to. They remarked that she needs to be a little more careful with her language.

Despite her said experiences in Nigeria, even the British journalists sad they know people who went to the same schools as Badenoch, lived in the same neighbourhoods, but have stories and experiences that differ from hers. Those people happen to also be members of the same Conservative Party as Badenoch. A lady panelist said that Badenoch’s statements were not suited for one that is the leader of the opposition party, and that her spokesperson’s response was like a teflon response, meaning, “I said what I said and I just don’t care”. The journalists were indeed quite critical of the way she is handling the issue.

Kemi Badenoch also spoke down to Caribbean countries seeking reparations from the UK. She said it was a scam. Meanwhile, even United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump is seeking reparations for white people that are victims of racial abuse! Kemi also made very bad comments about Northern Nigeria, specifically saying she identifies as a Yoruba and not a Nigerian. This smacks of secessionist sentiments. We as Nigerians from different parts of the country know each region’s blessings and shortcomings and would not join her in denigrating her own part of the country, as we are patriotic and believe in the unity and promise of our country. Her understanding that her name in Yoruba means warrior is perhaps the explanation as to why she visits everything with a double edged sword.

But even warriors rest, and the greatest warriors choose their battles wisely. In finding favour and glory in her new found home, she is destructively rocking the cradle that nursed her, and biting the fingers that fed her. I have seen where she praised Nigerians that supported her and came to her rescue. She called them wonderful and beautiful. Now she has thrown them under the bus along with us. They are Nigerians too Kemi.

Just a few months ago, Nigerians were making jest of the UK as violent protests of racial, religious and xenophobic connotations tore the UK apart. Some Nigerians humourously issued travel advisories to people wanting to travel to the UK. It wasn’t safe at all. British citizens were also under siege from the government as it clamped down on free speech, arresting and prosecuting people that made certain comments online.

The British parliament was torn apart over these arrests and prosecutions. So even Badenoch’s new found heaven has its challenges. And speaking of corruption in 3rd world countries, Africans can only primitively borrow a leaf from the corruption of western civilisation, as they continue to strip foreign nations of their God-given wealth. If Nigerians have stolen from the country’s wealth, haven’t the UK and other countries provided safe havens for the ill-gotten wealth? I am pleased that the Vice President stood up for us.

I am also content that her new compatriots do not agree with her sanctimonious talk, and do not agree with one looking back at his roots and trashing them. While it is rosy for now, Mr. Lanre has reminded her that her allies of today, can become enemies with long knives tomorrow. If she aspires to seek higher leadership positions, such ill-speak is not her territory at all. While she is said to be intelligent, she needs to deploy some degree of emotional intelligence as a person, and especially as a political leader.