Thousands of Muslims from across Nigeria and several African countries were in Bauchi yesterday for the funeral of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

The funeral prayer held at the Filin Idi (Eid Ground) in Bauchi at 4:30pm was led by the deceased’s longtime associate and prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh Al-Husainiy from Maiduguri.

The prayer attracted an overwhelming crowd, reflecting the late scholar’s stature as one of Africa’s most influential Tijjaniyya leaders.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, led the federal government delegation. Other dignitaries included former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Niger State Governor Umaru Bago, ministers including those of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and health, Ali Pate, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and members of the House of Representatives, former Bauchi governors Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu and Malam Isa Yuguda, prominent traditional rulers and Islamic clerics among others.

Many travelled from Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger Republic, Senegal and beyond to attend the burial.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, scholars and many followers worldwide.

He is survived by four wives, more than 100 children, over 406 grandchildren and about 100 great-grandchildren. His followers described his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the global Muslim community, noting his lifetime commitment to Quranic memorisation, spiritual guidance and peaceful preaching.

The scholar was buried at the Rauda section of his mosque in Makera, within the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Islamic Center.

One of his daughters, Maryam Sheikh Dahiru, told journalists after the funeral prayer that the family was grateful to Allah for their father’s life of service and scholarship.

“We will continue to uphold the values he taught us, love for the messenger of Allah, truthfulness, worship and good conduct. He dedicated his life to teaching the Qur’an and we witnessed how he served the Qur’an across the world,” she said.

A mourner from Plateau State, Muhammad Al-Hassan, described the scholar’s death as a big loss to Nigerian ummah, saying his teachings would continue to guide generations.

Similarly, Muhammad Rabiu Liman from Niger State said, “We have lost a great leader, but we will continue to learn from the values he left behind.”