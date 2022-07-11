The Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with Senator Kashim Shettima on his emergence as Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Senator Omo-Agege described the APC Vice Presidential candidate as detribalised and visionary, and a major plus for the APC presidential ticket.

He recalled how the former Borno State governor and lawmaker representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019.

“He was and continues to be a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large. He is a large-hearted and forward-looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice.

“It is no surprise,” Omo-Agege added, “that the Borno State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has immediately risen support of Shettima’s selection as Tinubu’s running mate.”

He noted that the APC Vice Presidential candidate is hospitable to other faiths and ethnic groups, and that this was evident during his tenure as Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.

“As governor of a dominantly Kanuri state, he had amongst his closest aides, an Ibo Christian from Anambra State, an Urhobo Christian from Delta Central Senatorial District, a Christian from Edo State, a Yoruba Christian from the Southwest, a Fulani man from Gombe and a Hausa man from Zamfara,” he said.

He said that the Vice Presidential candidate is a forthright, vocal and outspoken politician who speaks truth to power.

“Senator Shettima is a dogged professional, a rare breed banker, an agricultural economist and politician who is an inspiration to a new generation of leaders.

“His rich profile in Executive and Legislative business, public and corporate governance will always be useful in steering the ship of state. I call on Nigerians to rally round the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and vote massively for APC in all positions at the 2023 General Elections.”