The Senate has conducted a valedictory session to pay tribute to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and other prominent Nigerians expressed their condolences during yesterday’s solemn event at the National Assembly.

Former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige and Senator Uche Ekwunife, who represented Anambra Central in the previous assembly, attended the National Assembly to offer their final respects.

Senator Ubah passed away on July 26, 2024, at the age of 52. He was a representative of Anambra South and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His casket was placed in front of the White House, adjacent to the Senate Chamber within the National Assembly Complex, while his seat was decorated with flowers and draped in a green, white, and green cloth.

The session welcomed senators and non-senators who came to honour the late senator’s memory.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio paid his respects by donning traditional Isi-Enyi attire, complemented by a red cap and dark sunglasses.

Ifeanyi Ubah was also known as the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited. He passed away in London, United Kingdom.

Reading his tribute, Vice President Kashim Shettima described the late Senator Ubah as “the youngest member of the 9th Senate and one of its brightest stars, whose age belied his political skill and grassroots affiliation.

“His bridge-building capacity elevated his political journey beyond older and more established giants in the arena, and he was easily on his way to bigger conquests when the lord called him home,” Senator Shettima noted.

Recalling one of his encounters with the late Anambra-born Senator while serving as Governor of Borno State, the VP said that Senator Ubah’s generosity “knew no bounds, and his free spirit broke down political and ethnic barriers.”

While condoling the family, friends and associates of the late lawmaker, the Vice President reminded the gathering that “death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck,” adding that “we are travellers on our journeys home, from God to God.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that the day had been set aside to honour the life and time of Senator Ubah, drawing the attention of Senators to their departed colleague’s seats adorned with the Nigerian flag and four symbolic candles as a mark of respect.

Senator Akpabio described the late businessman from Otolo, Nnewi North, Anambra State, as a visionary leader with extraordinary empathy for all and a champion for economic empowerment and community development.

The Senate President said Senator Ubah’s death has created a massive deficit in the country’s political terrain, regretting that the vacuum created will be difficult to fill.

Senators took turns during the valedictory session to pay tributes to their departed colleague, praying to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.