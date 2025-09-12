Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to declare open the 2nd International Railway Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

The conference, scheduled for Monday, is where stakeholders from across Africa and beyond are expected to brainstorm on the future of railway development on the continent.

‎

‎The Federal Ministry of Transportation said in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Information, Janet McDickson Noah, that the event is being convened to attract investments, foster partnerships, and address policy gaps slowing down railway infrastructure across Africa.

‎

‎She said while Shettima will deliver the keynote address and declare the event open, the managing director of Bethlehem Rail, Mr. Rowland Ocholi Ataguba, will give the lead paper presentation.

‎

‎While speaking on the conference, the minister of transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, said the initiative reflects his ministry’s determination to “provide a transformative platform that will shape the future of transportation not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.”