Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Monday launch the Light Up South East Initiative to accelerate power supply to industrial clusters in the region.

The event billed to hold in Enugu is in continuation of the ongoing efforts to improve energy supply to industrial clusters across the country.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, the project, a collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and its partners, will feature key stakeholders in the nation’s power sector.

A key highlight of the vice president’s engagement in Enugu will be the South East Business Roundtable featuring top government officials and business leaders deliberating on delivering reliable and sustainable power to industrial and residential areas in the region.

The vice president had on October 12, 2023 flagged off the initiative in the South West at the Agbara Industrial Cluster, with stakeholders committing to the successful implementation of the project across the country.

The vice president will on the same day commission the 181-megawatt Geometric Power plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba, Abia State.