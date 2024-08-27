The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetoku, has ordered the manhunt for all the killers of two policemen who also inflicted injuries on others in Abuja on Sunday, August 25, when the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ite attacked police officers.

While condemning the attack and the killing of the police officers on duty in Wuse, Abuja, the IGP reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the Force to arrest other involved persons and bring the killers to justice, emphasising his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country.

He noted that the unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said, “In line with the directive of the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the progressive efforts of police operatives have led to the arrest of 97 suspects and the recovery of several weapons used in the attack.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers. The IGP offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen police officers, mourning their loss alongside them and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

“The NPF, therefore, seeks the support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country.”

It would be recalled that the incident occurred at Wuse Junction by the traffic light, where assailants targeted a police checkpoint and descended heavily on the police officers on duty.

The attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks, which left two police officers dead instantly and three unconscious, currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Additionally, three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze during the attack.