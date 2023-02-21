The Rule of Law and Justice Initiative, and Enugu Progressive Forum, have challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, to show his NYSC certificate or withdraw from the race.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Cynthia Mbakwe, said their prayers have been answered by a court and the police have been directed to investigate the allegation.

According to her, a forged NYSC certificate to INEC is in contravention of Section 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said by Section 182(1)(j),of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Constitution provides: ‘No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if he has presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.’

She said: “We now, therefore, challenge Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to make available his copy of the NYSC Certificate in his possession to any civil society organization of his choice to approach the NYSC for verification and that such organization should make their findings public.

“Gentlemen, recall also that in our last briefing, we made available to you a copy of the Direct Criminal Complaint we had already filed and which made it unnecessary for Peter Mbah to write another petition.

“We are now pleased to inform you that our prayers have been answered and the Honourable Court has directed the Police to investigate our allegations.

“The Registrar of the Court has also written a letter communicating the same to the Police authorities and Mr. Peter is hereby informed to respond to the invitation of the Police and stop running away.

“It is a court-ordered investigation and it must be carried out thoroughly.

“We alleged you have a forged certificate and you secretly rushed to Court to ask for a declaration that the NYSC certificate is not a qualifying factor. Yes, we know it is not, So why did you put a forged certificate when you know you do not have it?

“Why do you secretly rush to Court to say it is only a person that participated in the PDP primary that can challenge the outcome?

“We are not challenging your primary election result, we only say produce your NYSC Discharge Certificate or quietly withdraw from the race for forgery.”