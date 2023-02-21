Two persons have been confirmed dead while many others sustained severe injuries in two separate accidents that occured in Lagos on Tuesday.

The two separate accidents, according to the director, public affairs and enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, happened at Alfred Rewane Road by Marriage Registry intersection, Ikoyi and Unity B/Stop inward Isheri Roundabout immediately after General Hospital around Isheri area of Igando, Lagos.

Adebayo said the Zonal Head, Isheri, Afolalu Gbenga, who confirmed the accident at Isheri, disclosed that two persons, a pedestrian and a passenger, died instantly in the Igando accident that involved a PSP truck and Honda Civic car (black APP 79 HF) at the Roundabout.



Gbenga confirmed further that the two victims were immediately handed over to medical personnel (Lasambus) present at the scene by officials of LASTMA.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a Honda Civic car lost control from the other end of the road as a result of serious over-speeding and ran into a stationary PSP truck packing refuse by the roadside at Isheri.

The vehicles involved in the crash were, however, removed from the road by LASTMA officials in order not to impede free flow of traffic.

Adebayo further stated that no death was recorded in the second accident but the victims were seriously injured.

He said the two severe accident victims and many others were rushed to hospital around Lagos Island for treatment by LASTMA officers around Ikoyi area of Lagos.

He said, “The accident according to the Lastma head of enforcement team around Ikoyi Bravo, Age Lukman, involved a LAWMA truck and a fully loaded (goods), LT commercial bus (MUS 625 XY), around Alfred Rewane Road, by marriage registry intersection inward Golden Gate, Ikoyi.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the fully loaded LT commercial bus developed a brake failure and ran into a moving Lawma truck close to an intersection with high speed.”

“Bravo Lukuman disclosed further that while the driver of the LT commercial bus sustained serious internal injury on his back, his ‘motor boy’ had his right leg bone broken (fracture).

“While those 2 serious accident victims were rushed to the hospital, the PSP trucks and commercial LT bus were moved to Ikoyi Police Station for further investigations.”