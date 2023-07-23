Showmax Partners LagosRide, Offers Premium Viewing Experience To Lagos Riders

General Manager of Showmax Nigeria, Mr Ope Filani, has announced a partnership between Showmax and LagosRide that is part of efforts to ensure more Nigerians have access to the streaming service to enjoy quality entertainment.

LagosRide, is a popular Lagos intra-city ride-hailing service and tbe partnership which began from July 17, 2023 will allow riders whose trip fares exceed 1 200 Naira to automatically receive a special sign-on offer to Showmax to watch and enjoy an extensive library of Showmax Originals, local and international movies, TV series, shows, documentaries, and more at no extra cost.

Showmax is an African streaming service that combines the best of local content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sports from SuperSport on Showmax Pro. Mr Filani speaking on this said, “We are bringing the excitement of Showmax even closer to Nigerians. Our partnership with Lagos Ride will make their daily commute enjoyable and ensure they make the most of their time on the road. When riders take up the offer, they will unlock an exciting world of Showmax to watch some of the biggest local and international titles with the lowest data consumption on offer on the continent”.

The Showmax-Lagos Ride partnership will run for a period of 30 days and end on August 16, 2023. During the period, riders who meet the qualifying terms and conditions will receive a pop-up notification with steps on their Lagos Ride app to accept the offer and follow the steps to create a Showmax account to start streaming.

The head of Project, LagosRide, Mr Adeyinka Onigbanjo, said: “LagosRide was set up as an urban mobility scheme with the vision of providing a safe, comfortable, and affordable intra-city taxi service to enhance public travel experience in Lagos. By partnering with Showmax, we will be transforming the mobility experience with LagosRide into an immersive entertainment journey.”