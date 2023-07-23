Burna Boy Opens Up On ‘New Cat’ Tag In The Music Industry

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has finally opened up on being tagged a “new cat” in the music industry.

Burna Boy whose first studio album L.I.F.E. was released as far back as 2013, was underdog in the Nigerian music scene for a long time, and the recent comments made by award-winning singer and colleague Davido sparked a frenzy.

Recall that In an interview with Brut Afrique, Davido opened up about the first two Nigerian artists that put the afrobeats sound on the global music map. Citing himself and Wizkid as the pioneers of the Afrobeats to the World movement. He went on to say that the ‘new cats, such as Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, and many more, have taken the wave to the next level.

The comment led to a debate on social media, as some asked if Burna should be classified as a ‘new cat. The Davido comment even got a response from Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi, but the elder brother himself kept silent about it.

The Afro-fusion superstar, who recently made history after he sold out the 60,000-capacity London Stadium and became the first African artist to headline a stadium concert in the UK, also went out to sell out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field stadium in New York.