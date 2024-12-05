Founder of the recently launched National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), Otunba Segun Showunmi has called for credible opposition to restore citizens’ faith in democratic processes in the country.

Showunmi who is also known as ‘The Alternative’ said the call became imperative to revive Nigeria’s democracy, highlighting the urgent need for a credible opposition to counterbalance government activities and restore citizens’ faith.

He made this known while speaking at a town hall meeting for youths and critical stakeholders for the North-Central wing of NOMC.

LEADERSHIP reports that the movement seeks to address the erosion of electoral integrity, lack of ideological direction in political parties, and declining voter confidence in the country.

Showunmi noted that the nation deserves leaders who would put the interest of citizens first, while emphasising that the coalition would not evolve into a political party but would serve as a civic platform to engage political actors, national stakeholders, civil society, and democratic institutions.

He explained that the movement plans to focus on advocacy and voter education to combat vote trading, a practice Showunmi described as a ‘highest bidder heist’ undermining Nigeria’s democratic values.

“The movement will also work towards reorienting citizens on the consequences of electing individuals with questionable wealth or integrity into leadership positions,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s political landscape has progressed significantly, with elections becoming progressively less credible despite improvements in guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also criticised the judiciary’s declining integrity and the increasing role of violence and non-state actors in the electoral process.

Showunmi who said, “Nigeria’s democracy has come a long way since 1999,” added that “The reason for the birth of this movement is the need to rescue our nation and democracy from the danger we see on the horizon.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman North Central Zone of the movement, Edwin Adai stressed that the participants had assembled to discuss critical issues that border on strengthening democracy and civic responsibility as good citizens of Nigeria.

“There is lack of transparency and accountability in the management process of government business,” he lamented.

According to him, the Nigerian parliament has precisely become extremely passive and dogmatic in their approach in carrying out their constitutional mandate of holding the executive responsible for anti-people policies.

Adai also noted that the Nigerian economy is gradually plummeting, thereby creating massive unemployment as businesses are shutting down due to multiple taxation, high cost of doing business and declining standard of living.

He also added that, “There is massive corruption in the system, there is increasing inequality and marginalisation of how resources are generated and wealth distributed.”

Reawakening the consciousness of Nigerians to raise up to the occasion of saving the nation’s democracy, he charged citizens to collectively take responsibility to fight against vote buying and malpractices during and after election.

While stressed that the movement is committed to working closely with the people at the grassroots to improve on political education and chart a pathway for credible opposition in Nigeria.