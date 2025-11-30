Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerian youths and future leaders to rise above ethnocentrism and religious division and focus on the pertinent task of collective nation-building.

He stated this at the graduation ceremony of Cohort 4 of Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) held at the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) office in Abuja yesterday.

The chief of staff who founded the initiative during his time as the speaker of the House of Representatives also asked the LMI fellowships to hold on to the values the initiative tried to instill in them and become shining examples to all.

He expressed optimism that the participants would translate all they had learnt at LMI into fulfilling the responsibility of building a greater and more prosperous Nigeria through dynamic, responsive and impactful leadership.

“A lesson I hope the LMI fellowship programme has engraved in your minds is that leadership is first a matter of character before it is a matter of competence. A person’s brilliance may open the door, but it is their integrity that keeps them in the room.

“In a diverse country like ours—with its complexity, plurality, and beauty—anyone who wishes to lead must develop the patience to listen, the wisdom to unite, and the strength to make principled decisions even when they are difficult.

“That is why we are very deliberate about diversity and inclusion at LMI from the very beginning. In the LMI design, we were intentional in creating cohorts that learn together, debate together, laugh together, work together, and quite importantly, grow together. That my dear fellows-in-training is the true spirit of our LMI. And when you leave this hall today, I urge you to carry that spirit with you. This is the spirit that will build the nation of our dreams,” he said.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament and chairman of CoSPAL, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford-Bagbin, said the future of Africa would depend on the quality of leaders that are prepared today, noting that the LMI represents this reality.

“If we desire a country and a continent that is stable, prosperous and democratic, then we must nurture and mentor leaders with the integrity, competence and vision required for the 21st Century.

“I recall an African proverb which says that: ‘the child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.’ This is a reminder that when young people yearn to lead, we owe a responsibility to train, guide and equip them for the task ahead.

“That is the vision and foresight that has been demonstrated by my brother and bosom friend, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila through the establishment of the LMI as one of his numerous legacy projects as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives of the Federal Republic Nigeria,” he noted.