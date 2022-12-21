A former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Ataba Sani-Omolori, has been dragged before an Area Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by his siblings, over alleged inability to account for the family estate left behind by their father.

According to two of his siblings, Nasir Sani-Omolori and Buhari Sani-Omolori, plaintiffs in the matter, all entreaties to make the former CNA account for the property proved abortive.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, A.I. Mariri, in the court documents with suit number CV/114/2022l, prayed the court to invite the former NASS Clerk to account for the estate of their late father, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Omolori, who was a traditional ruler of Ebira land for 40 years.

They accused their brother, Alhaji Ataba Sani-Omolori (Respondent/Defendant) of selling off parts of the property in Maitama, Katampe and Mabushi Districts of Abuja.

They were asking the court for equitable distribution of the property among all the 73 children of their late father.

They told the court, “That late Alhaji Muhammad Sani Omolori died leaving behind wives and 73 children out of which are the Applicants and the 2nd Respondent/Defendant (Alhaji Ataba Sani Omolori), who are also Muslims.

“That late Alhaji Muhammad Sani Omolori left behind estate comprising of immovable properties spread across Abuja-FCT, Kogi and Edo States and other movable properties and chores in action.

“That a large number of these properties are still in the hands of the 2nd Respondent/Defendant and all entreaties for account and distribution were negative, hence approach to this Honourable Court.

“Therefore, the applicants/claimants herein pray the court for the following: Inviting the 2nd Defendant to account for the estate of the Late Alhaji Muhammad Sani Omolori for the purpose of distributing same among the legal heirs in accordance with Islamic law.

“An order of Court taking account of and distributing the estate of the Late Alhaji Muhammad Sani Omolori among the legal heirs in line with Islamic law.”

But, Ataba Sani-Omolori, through his Counsel, Chris Okoye Esq., said the plaintiffs do not have the locus stadi to file the suit.

According to him, proper parties in the suit were not before the court.

He said the plaintiffs, not being administrators of the Estate of their late father cannot maintain an action in respect of the suit.